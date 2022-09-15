Former Haslett Viking Jordan Valley earns volleyball scholarship at Louisiana

She was presented the scholarship at the Breslin Center in front of her friends and family
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The road to a scholarship is different for many college athletes.

Jordan Valley, a volleyball player at Louisiana, should know.

Valley, a former Haslett Viking saw her hard work pay off at the Breslin center last month after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ matches at Michigan State.

She was given a scholarship in front of her friends and family.

“I never thought I’d even get to have the chance to play in front of all those people again and even more people that I don’t even know have ever seen me play, just that was already amazing and then obviously I had no idea about the scholarship and I was already just surrounded by so much love and support even before that and then afterwards like I was literally just left speechless. It’s really hard to put words. It was I think one of the most special moments in my life.”

Valley worked her way to a scholarship player immediately as a walk-on, even after transferring from South Florida.

“We don’t treat our walk-ons any differently than our scholarship kids,” said UL Head Volleyball Coach Kristi Gray. “She earned the starting libero position last year as a walk on and so on and off the court. She’s done a great job with earning that scholarship.”

It was an easy decision for Gray.

It wasn’t so easy to figure out how to do it.

“As it’s about to happen after we finish the game, I’m like stalling so they can get prepared and like trying to just like drag out conversations with the team about the match and like asking their thoughts on it,” Gray said, “and just at the point where I’m like, okay, they gotta know something’s going on.”

As a defensive specialist and libero, Valley doesn’t let much get past her.

“Usually I find out about most surprises. So I didn’t even expect anything this crazy just because I figured I would find out so no, I really had no idea,” Valley said.

Maybe this time, coach Gray will give her a pass.

“It all worked out all the stars aligned,” said Gray. “That was the best way to put it.

