First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are a fan of Summer warmth this weekend is for you! High temperatures today return to the low 80s. Highs should be in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight night lows this weekend will be in the 60s. High temperatures in the 80s hold on Monday through Wednesday. A big cool down starts the first day of Fall on Thursday with high temperatures tumbling to the 60s by the end of next week. Keep in mind our average high temperature today is now 74º and the average low is down to 51º.

Overall today should be mostly sunny, but like the past few days smoke aloft from fires on the west coast will keep a haze to the sky. We keep the mostly sunny conditions going on Saturday. A storm system heading through the northern Great Lakes may brush parts of the area with a stray shower Saturday night, but the best chance of rain will be in Northern Michigan. Sunday plan on partly cloudy skies. A front heading our way will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Any showers should pull out of the area early Monday followed by partly cloudy skies.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 16, 2022

Average High: 74º Average Low 51º

Lansing Record High: 92° 1939

Lansing Record Low: 24° 1868

Jackson Record High: 97º 1939

Jackson Record Low: 34º 1923

