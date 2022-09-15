Federer Announces Retirement

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the...
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations. Federer posted his news on Twitter. He says his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company. This announcement news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open. That tournament was expected to be the last of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting
32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Basketball hoop generic
U Conn To Increase Settlement To Former Coach
Okemos Golfer To Play in Big GAM Tournament
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Two More Verbals For MSU Hockey
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41