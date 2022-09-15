BREAKING: Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle has died

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Thom Sowle of Grand Ledge died on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The City of Grand Ledge announced his death on Thursday in a public notice.

Sowle was elected as mayor in 2018 and was once a trustee for the Grand Ledge Board of Education.

Mayor Pro-Tem, Keith Mulder was sworn in as mayor per the City Charter.

This is a developing story, News 10 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.