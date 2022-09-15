Attempted rape suspect identified by company work shirt he was wearing, police say

Police charged Christian Nugent, 30, with attempted rape after they say they identified him by...
Police charged Christian Nugent, 30, with attempted rape after they say they identified him by his work shirt on surveillance video.(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man wanted in an attempted rape that was foiled by residents in Tennessee over the weekend is now behind bars after he was allegedly identified by the work shirt he was wearing.

Records dug up by WMC also show he’s a registered sex offender.

On Sept. 10, a tourist was walking on Tennessee Street in Memphis around 4 a.m. when a man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Christian Nugent, walked up behind her with his pants down and genitals exposed, according to an affidavit.

The victim told investigators Nugent took her to the ground and ripped her clothing.

As the victim tried to fight him off, a few residents in the area came outside and yelled at Nugent, causing him to run away.

A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident. The video reportedly showed Nugent wearing a company shirt with a logo which police said assisted in his arrest.

Nugent met with investigators on Sept. 13 and allegedly admitted to being in the area that day and speaking to a woman. Police said he identified himself from the video but denied assaulting the victim, the affidavit said.

Police said Nugent has been charged with criminal attempted rape. He has a bond set at $40,000.

