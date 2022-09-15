42-foot long banner missing: Charlotte Frontier Days organizer asks public help

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A piece of history has gone missing from a long-running festival in one Mid-Michigan community.

Someone stole the banner that’s been a part of Charlotte’s Frontier Days Festival for 35 years.

The 42-foot banner was last seen Sunday morning at the Eaton County Fairgrounds on Cochran Avenue. It was tied and clipped to a fence outside the fair grounds.

The banner is white with black letters that reads “Charlotte Frontier Days.”

Organizers said it can be returned no questions asked.

”We’ve asked that those that have it just return the banner,” said Frontier Days organizer Kim Weicht. “You can drop it anywhere on the fair grounds, there’s somebody here for most of the time, so somebody will see it if you can just drop it on the fair grounds, anywhere on the property, we will just greatly appreciate that.”

No police report has been filed.

Weicht said she and other organizers want to give the person who took the banner the opportunity to return it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kim Weicht here.

