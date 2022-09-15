2 women charged in theft of Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City

By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are thanking the public for helping with identifying two women wanted in the theft of a recruitment tent in Traverse City.

Michigan State Police assisted with security during the National Cherry Festival in July and had set up the tent to recruit new members. Surveillance cameras captured two women steal the tent just after midnight on July 4, 2021.

Police said they received numerous calls and tips and were able to identify and arrest two women in the theft, who were arrested in August.

The two women -- 26-year-old Allison Taylor Pardo and 29-year-old Brittany Susan Frick -- were charged Tuesday and Monday (respectively) with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, $200 or more, but less than $1,000.

