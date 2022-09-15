2 women charged in theft of Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are thanking the public for helping with identifying two women wanted in the theft of a recruitment tent in Traverse City.

Michigan State Police assisted with security during the National Cherry Festival in July and had set up the tent to recruit new members. Surveillance cameras captured two women steal the tent just after midnight on July 4, 2021.

Background: Video captures women stealing Michigan State Police recruitment tent in Traverse City

Police said they received numerous calls and tips and were able to identify and arrest two women in the theft, who were arrested in August.

The two women -- 26-year-old Allison Taylor Pardo and 29-year-old Brittany Susan Frick -- were charged Tuesday and Monday (respectively) with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, $200 or more, but less than $1,000.

Footage of the theft can be seen in the video player above.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.