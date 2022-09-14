Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night.

It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

A surveillance camera in Hamlin Township captured at least 19 police cruisers speed by the home at about 8 p.m.

Viewer footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Calhoun County before heading into Eaton County at about 7:45 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was shooting at pursuing deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies used stop sticks to disable the vehicle, which came to a stop on 5 Point Highway. The suspect fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers with the Springport Police Department.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

