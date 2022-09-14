Traffic alert: Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close through November

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street.

Southbound drivers will be detours west on Ionia Street, south on Capital Avenue and east on Michigan Avenue to Grand Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed Nov. 4.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.