Traffic alert: Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close through November

A stretch of southbound Grand Avenue in Lansing will be closed from Sept. 15 to Nov. 4, 2022.
A stretch of southbound Grand Avenue in Lansing will be closed from Sept. 15 to Nov. 4, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday.

According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street.

Southbound drivers will be detours west on Ionia Street, south on Capital Avenue and east on Michigan Avenue to Grand Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed Nov. 4.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

