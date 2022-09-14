Rush Named Starter By Cowboys

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dallas Cowboys have named Cooper Rush their starting quarterback for Sunday’s home game against the Super Bowl runner up Cincinnati Bengals. Rush is in his fifth NFL season and is making his second NFL start. He led the Cowboys to a 20-16 win at Minnesota over the Vikings last November. He replaced the injured Dak Prescott then and is doing the same this Sunday. Rush was a standout at both Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University.

