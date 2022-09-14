Rush Named Starter By Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush as he throws a pass in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.((AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dallas Cowboys have named Cooper Rush their starting quarterback for Sunday’s home game against the Super Bowl runner up Cincinnati Bengals. Rush is in his fifth NFL season and is making his second NFL start. He led the Cowboys to a 20-16 win at Minnesota over the Vikings last November. He replaced the injured Dak Prescott then and is doing the same this Sunday. Rush was a standout at both Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting
32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Big Win For Holt’s Julie Massa
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds New Baseball Staffer
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
CAAC Expanding its Lineup
MIS Gets 2023 Race Date