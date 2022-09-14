Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card in Delta Township
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.
According to authorities, the man used the stolen card at a Walmart in Delta Township on Aug. 28.
Police describe the man as being in his 30-40s with a tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 989-780-2752.
Read next:
- Meridian Township police warn residents of familiar phone scam
- Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
- Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
- Homicide investigation training aims to help officers state-wide
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.