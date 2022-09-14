Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to authorities, the man used the stolen card at a Walmart in Delta Township on Aug. 28.

Police describe the man as being in his 30-40s with a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 989-780-2752.

