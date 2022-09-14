Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card in Delta Township

Police are looking for a man who reportedly used a stolen credit card in Delta Township on Aug....
Police are looking for a man who reportedly used a stolen credit card in Delta Township on Aug. 28, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to authorities, the man used the stolen card at a Walmart in Delta Township on Aug. 28.

Police describe the man as being in his 30-40s with a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 989-780-2752.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting
32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
Jackson County Health Department hosts lead testing clinic
Jackson County Sheriff's Vehicle
Ohio man killed in rollover crash on US-127 in Jackson County
‘Car guy’ Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting
32-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting Tuesday