Ohio man killed in rollover crash on US-127 in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff's Vehicle
Jackson County Sheriff's Vehicle(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Ohio died Tuesday following a rollover collision in Liberty Township

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US-127 South, near Reed Road. Authorities said a southbound 2015 Kia Optima left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross all lanes of traffic and rollover multiple times.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the driver - identified as Benjamin Langenderfer, a 43-year-old man from Ohio - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

