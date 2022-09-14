In My View: The Lions need a win Sunday

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions rallied this past Sunday for a respectable loss I guess to the Philadelphia Eagles, so the negativism doesn’t need to begin yet for this season.

But the Lions need to win at home this Sunday over the Washington Commanders a team without the standout players the Eagles seem to have.

The Lions of course must play better defense, but if they win Sunday, they go on the road at least with a better feeling and some momentum, right?

