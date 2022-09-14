MSU Adds New Baseball Staffer

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has announced the addition of World Series champion Adam Eaton as the baseball program’s Director of Player Development. Eaton played Major League baseball for 10 seasons from 2012-2021. He won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. His brother in law is former MSU hockey player Zach Osburn.

