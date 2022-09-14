MIS Gets 2023 Race Date

(WDBJ)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway announced its 2023 NASCAR Firekeepers 400 race date Wednesday-- it will be held on Sunday, August 6th. Tickets are on sale at the MIS web site. It will be the 55th consecutive year a NASCAR race will be held at the track and the 75th year of NASCAR racing overall.

