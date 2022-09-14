Michigan State University president defends Title IX management during special meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University president Samuel Stanley broke his silence Tuesday night after three days of rumors that his job was on the line.

Stanley and Provost Teresa Woodruff stood their ground during a Tuesday meeting and defended their management of of Title IX reports.

Some came to the meeting to support Stanley, but others did not.

“Did we have a deliberative process? Did we act in the faithful execution of the university values?” Woodruff asked. “Yes and yes again.”

Stanley state he did not break the law.

“I faithfully complied with the Michigan certification process the last two years and reviewed all the title reports that were required,” Stanley said.

Tuesday’s special meeting was called after rumors on the future of Stanley’s job spread through Michigan. Board of Trustees member Dr. Rema Vasssar addressed that.

“There hasn’t been a discussion of firing him,” Vassar said. “There hasn’t been a discussion of his resignation.”

Instead, Vassar said Stanley was asked to retire early.

Other board members took to reassuring the faculty that it is not their job to get involved in the day-to-day management of the university - including decisions around the president’s job.

“I think that we are all really clear of what our role is in that regard,” said Renee Jefferson. “I certainly am and I advocate for the independence of faculty governance in my role as a trustee.”

The MSU faculty came up with two resolutions. One of them recommended the board make no further decisions until more information comes out. That resolution was approved.

The other resolution was to call on the Board of Trustees to resign. That resolution was not approved.

