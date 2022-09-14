Michigan State freshman returns to EL with Junior U.S. Open hardware

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After falling two matches shy of an automatic qualifier into this year’s Mens’ U.S. Open in August’s Boys’ Juniors Supernationals in Kalamazoo, Michigan State freshman tennis player Ozan Baris still found his way to Flushing Meadows.

Baris capped off his junior tennis career at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center a week ago, playing in this year’s Junior U.S. Open.

Baris bowed out in the Boys’ Singles Round of 32, but in doubles, he and his partner Nishesh Basavareddy went on quite the run, upsetting two of the top three seeds in the draw, before a dominating 6-1, 6-1 score in the championship match to take home the Junior Grand Slam.

Baris is the first player in Michigan State tennis history to claim a Junior Major title.

A feat that takes a little getting used to for most 18-year-olds.

“I think the next morning when I woke up I was like, oh, I guess I just won the U.S. Open, haha,” Baris said.

Baris and Basavareddy had to grind out a tight 6-1, 7-6 (4) two-set win in the semifinals over the second seeds from Peru.

So for first-year MSU head coach Harry Jadun, a more decisive score in the championship was certainly a bit more calming to his nerves.

“It’s always good when your players don’t have any drama in the match and a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the finals was a blast to watch. I could relax, breathe deep,” Jadun, who spent the last five years as an assistant under longtime head coach Gene Orlando, said.

Much of the life in junior tennis lies on long, extended road trips to every corner of the country and world.

Baris, like most players, made a long 11-hour drive back from Queens to East Lansing, and as for the hardware won there, it didn’t make it back all in one piece.

“I broke it. I didn’t even drop it. I didn’t secure the bottom well enough when I set it down I just heard a litte ding or something and when I looked, the bottom piece snapped right off,” Baris said with a laugh. “I super glued it. We’re gonna see what happens but hopefully I’ll be able to get another one from them.”

Baris entered the tournament wanting to win both singles and doubles, as every competitor would.

But once his singles hopes were dashed, he quickly regrouped and put everything he had into going out on top a doubles champion.

“Honestly, what I was thinking was wow, that was just my last junior singles point cause I’m not playing any more junior tournaments,” Baris said. “I kinda had that mentality and then refocused well for doubles and we were able to win the whole thing.”

Ozan was one of the more highly sought after recruits in the class of 2022 and could have played collegiate tennis just about anywhere.

He’s Michigan State’s highest-rated recruit ever.

The Okemos staying home is one thing, but now being able to call himself a U.S. Open Champion, a total game-changer for the new-look tennis program.

“We’re lucky enough to have him cause there’s not many other coaches that can talk to recruits and say hey we have a U.S. Open champion on our team, but we definitely can use that momentum,” Jadun said. “It makes the job a little bit easier in terms of getting guys on the call.”

Baris capped off his junior tennis career with the highest accomplishment possible, but now with his Spartan career just two days away from beginning, he’s just getting started with where he wants to take his game.

“I’m just gonna keep working. It’s great momentum. It’s great to have that under my belt, but I’m not really focused on the win at all,” Baris said. “I just wanna keep working and keep going cause for me, this isn’t the end goal at all. This isn’t where I stop, this is just the beginning.”

Baris and Michigan State opens up its fall season Sept. 16 on the road in Lexington, Kentucky for the three-day Wildcat Invite.

