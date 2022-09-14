Meridian Township police warn residents of familiar phone scam

Meridian Township Police Department(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Meridian Township Police Department are letting residents know of a scam phone call.

According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have seized a package and that their social security number will be frozen unless the resident provides their financial information over the phone.

The Meridian Township Police Department said no member of the department - or any other law enforcement officer - will ask for financial information over the phone.

If this sounds familiar, it’s a scam that has occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use a similar pattern. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

