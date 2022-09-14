Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman.
According to authorities, she is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3815).
