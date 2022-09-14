LIVE: A look at President Biden touring the auto show, and a dinosaur fossil could be yours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford says Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant - - but will it last?

Plus the headlines you may have missed, including President Joe Biden joining Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow in Detroit for a tour of the 2022 North American International Auto Show, a new study on vitamins and longer life expectancy, and how a 150-million-year-old fossil can be yours.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 14, 2022:

Average High: 75º Average Low 52º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 28° 1866

Jackson Record High: 98º 1939

Jackson Record Low: 33º 1975

