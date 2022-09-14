LIVE: A look at President Biden touring the auto show, and a dinosaur fossil could be yours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford says Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant - - but will it last?
Plus the headlines you may have missed, including President Joe Biden joining Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow in Detroit for a tour of the 2022 North American International Auto Show, a new study on vitamins and longer life expectancy, and how a 150-million-year-old fossil can be yours.
More:
- A sunny and pleasant Wednesday
- Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
- 22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood
- Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
- Homicide investigation training aims to help officers state-wide
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 14, 2022:
- Average High: 75º Average Low 52º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1927
- Lansing Record Low: 28° 1866
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1939
- Jackson Record Low: 33º 1975
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.