LIVE: Fog impacting morning commutes, and updates on the latest headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the fog will dissipate and we can expect warmer temperatures.
Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk with updates on this morning’s top headlines, plus new studies on sleeping with concerns over the state of the world and a new formula to get babies to stop crying. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
- Early morning fog followed by sun
- Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
- 22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood
- Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
- Homicide investigation training aims to help officers state-wide
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 14, 2022:
- Average High: 75º Average Low 52º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1927
- Lansing Record Low: 28° 1866
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1939
- Jackson Record Low: 33º 1975
