Jackson County Health Department hosts lead testing clinic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A free blood lead testing clinic was held Wednesday at the Jackson County Health Department.

Lead poisoning can cause lifelong problems with hearing, vision, coordination, and bone and muscle growth. It can be treated, but it needs to be caught early.

The health department said testing is something every community should be doing and if you have a child between the ages of one and five, you should consider lead testing.

If your child receives Medicaid, Medicaid policy requires lead testing at 12 and 24 months of age. From ages 3-6, children mush have at least one test if they haven’t tested prior.

More information on lead poisoning can be found on the official Jackson County Health Department website here.

