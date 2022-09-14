Homicide investigation training aims to help officers state-wide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police are partnering with Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice to host a homicide scene preservation and investigation training. The training will help police officers across the state when they have homicide cases.

During the training, officers will walk through varying crime scene scenarios where they will learn and practice how to collect and preserve evidence, investigate, and interact with the media.

The training will take place at the Lansing Police Department’s Special Operations Center on Wise Road at 9 a.m.

