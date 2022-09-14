First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Once again this morning you may run into some fog during the early commute. The most likely area to see pockets of dense fog is south of I-96. Once any fog lifts this morning we all get back into some hazy sunshine. It will be another comfortable day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies low temperatures drop back to near 60º.

We will have a few more clouds over the area Friday, but overall it should be a partly cloudy day. Warmer air settles in over Mid-Michigan Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s. Great weather for the high school football games Friday evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s around 7 P.M. Temperatures drop back to near 70º around the end of the Friday evening games.

Most of the weekend should be dry and warm. Under mostly sunny skies high temperatures climb to the mid 80s Saturday. Most of Sunday should be partly cloudy. It appears that our next chance of rain arrives late in the day Sunday. On and off showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into early Monday. Monday afternoon we should get back into some sunshine. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 80s. Highs on Monday will be near 80º. High temperatures stay in the 80s through Wednesday. Cooler air returns to the area for the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 15, 2022

Average High: 74º Average Low 52º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1864

Jackson Record High: 100º 1939

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1953

