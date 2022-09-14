EV charger investment welcome news at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden announced the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Wednesday.

The money is part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved last November.

Related: Car, Truck of the Year semifinalists announced at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

Michigan is one of the states getting federal money, and it is already investing in charging stations, installing many at state parks.

The investment was welcome news at the Detroit Auto Show, as EV is a focus with many companies showing their EV technology.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for communities to get involved,” said Q Johnson, Plug Zen CEO.

Plug Zen is a Detroit-based start-up innovating Electric Vehicle charging stations with the goal of making EVs practical for everyone, no matter where they might live.

Johnson said the federal money is really helping make that possible.

“That’s really spearheading a lot of work and getting a lot of communities involved,” said Johnson.

Plug Zen offers the ability to charge five vehicles at the same time.

“So anywhere that car is going to sit for two hours or more, whether it be at home or at work or for work, it solves that infrastructure issue,” said Johnson.

And charging stations is where Michigan is putting a lot of its federal money.

“To make sure if you want to up north in your electric vehicle, you can go!” said Trevor Pawl, Michigan’s Chief Mobility Officer.

Pawl said a crucial part of the plan is making sure the type of charger makes sense for its location.

“If I’m in a park, I can have a charger that charges my car in a couple hours because I’m going to be on a hike,” Pawl said. “But if I’m in a faster situation - like a grocery store setting or a convenience store - I need to have a fast charger,” said Pawl.

During the auto show, Plug Zen unveiled a charger system that’s built into the vehicle, which means the cord is on the car and just needs to plug into a regular outlet.

The North American International Auto Show runs through Sept. 25.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.