Elderly man reportedly assaulted on Ionia County rail-trail

Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Ionia County Sheriff's Office(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - An elderly man was hospitalized Monday after he was reportedly assaulted on a rail-trail.

According to authorities, an elderly man came to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:15 p.m. to report an assault that had just happened on a rail-trail west of Ionia.

The sheriff’s office said the man had suffered serious injury, but refused medical attention. He later went to Sparrow Hospital for treatment of a head wound and was eventually transferred to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

He is currently recovering at home.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified a suspect and there is no anticipated risk to the public. However, residents are asked to report any suspicious people on rail-trails to Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400.

