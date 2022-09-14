Car, Truck of the Year semifinalists announced at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The longest-running auto show in the United States returned to Detroit after a three-year hiatus.

For the first time, the North American International Auto show was hosted in September. It’s usually held in January. The change was made in an effort to attract more people and include outdoor events, but that’s not the only thing that changed.

Unlike past Detroit Auto Shows, the 2022 event did not announce a car and truck of the year. Instead, the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year semifinalists were announced. Multiple electric vehicles were nominated for truck, car and sport utility vehicles of the year.

Voting is underway. The announcement will be made in January.

North American Car of the Year 2023 Semifinalists:

AcuraIntegra

BMW i4 eDrive40

Genesis G80 EV

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Nissan Z

SubaruWRX

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

North American Truck of the Year 2023 Semifinalists:

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year 2023 Semifinalists:

Audi Q4 e-tron

BMW iX xDrive50

Cadillac Lyriq

Genesis GV60

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Kia EV6

Kia Sportage

Lexus RX

Mazda CX-50

Nissan Ariya

Rivian R1S

Volvo C40 Recharge

The North American International Auto Show runs through Sept. 25.

