Car, Truck of the Year semifinalists announced at 2022 Detroit Auto Show
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The longest-running auto show in the United States returned to Detroit after a three-year hiatus.
For the first time, the North American International Auto show was hosted in September. It’s usually held in January. The change was made in an effort to attract more people and include outdoor events, but that’s not the only thing that changed.
Unlike past Detroit Auto Shows, the 2022 event did not announce a car and truck of the year. Instead, the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year semifinalists were announced. Multiple electric vehicles were nominated for truck, car and sport utility vehicles of the year.
Voting is underway. The announcement will be made in January.
North American Car of the Year 2023 Semifinalists:
- AcuraIntegra
- BMW i4 eDrive40
- Genesis G80 EV
- Genesis G90
- Mercedes-Benz C Class
- Mercedes-Benz EQE
- Nissan Z
- SubaruWRX
- Toyota Crown
- Toyota GR Corolla
North American Truck of the Year 2023 Semifinalists:
- Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
- Ford F-150 Lightning
- Lordstown Endurance
North American Utility Vehicle of the Year 2023 Semifinalists:
- Audi Q4 e-tron
- BMW iX xDrive50
- Cadillac Lyriq
- Genesis GV60
- Honda CR-V
- Honda HR-V
- Kia EV6
- Kia Sportage
- Lexus RX
- Mazda CX-50
- Nissan Ariya
- Rivian R1S
- Volvo C40 Recharge
The North American International Auto Show runs through Sept. 25.
