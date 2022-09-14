CAAC Expanding its Lineup

Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX TV News has learned that the Capital Area Activities Conference will expand from 19 to 21 schools one year from now. Olivet and Lakewood will join the league and be installed in the White Division which also includes Williamston, Portland, Lansing Sexton and Lansing Catholic among others. The Blue division will have seven schools and the Red six for the time being. The CAAC may add other schools in the near future as well.

