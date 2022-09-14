Big Win For Holt’s Julie Massa

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt’s Julie Massa is the winner of the 18th Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur Golf Championship held this week in Gladwin. Massa, 59, won the tournament for the third time. She defeated Susie Keane of Orlando, Florida in the title match in 20 holes. The tournament was played at Sugar Springs Golf Club.

