‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare

Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma said they spotted a rare pet roaming the streets on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers helped capture a pet wolf that was reported as a lost animal.

According to the police department, a resident reported the pet, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, missing before it was seen near a daycare.

Officers said the “big bad wolf” was instead a “cuddly puppy” as they reunited the animal with its owner safe and sound.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

Latest News

A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase
Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Michigan State University president defends Title IX management during special meeting