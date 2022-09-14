The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

