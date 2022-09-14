22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.