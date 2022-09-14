22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

