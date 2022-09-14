22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
