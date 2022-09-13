WATCH: Ozan Baris Talks U.S. Open win

Ozan is the first Spartan to win a Grand Slam event.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Tennis Freshman Ozan Baris returned home from Flushing Meadows early Monday morning with a U.S. Open doubles victory. He spoke with News 10 about his motivation to win the doubles tournament.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback To Start For The Cowboys
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame Loses Quarterback For The Season
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Start Time For Minnesota Game Announced
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Baris Returns Home With Tennis Trophy