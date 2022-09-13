WATCH: Ozan Baris Talks U.S. Open win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Tennis Freshman Ozan Baris returned home from Flushing Meadows early Monday morning with a U.S. Open doubles victory. He spoke with News 10 about his motivation to win the doubles tournament.

