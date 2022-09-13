Walker Hoping to Return to Pro Golf Tour

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Jimmy Walker was so frustrated by ordinary golf and lingering health issues that he quietly walked away from the PGA Tour in April. He wasn’t sure how long he was going to stay away. Maybe for good. And then LIV Golf changed his plans. With all the defections to the Saudi-funded league, Walker moved up nine spots to No. 50 in career PGA Tour earnings. That comes with a one-time exemption for a full tour card. Whether it’s fate he isn’t sure. But he decided to grab the opportunity and head to California for the start of a new season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

Latest News

NFL+ Logo - Blue
New NFL TV Deal Ready to Begin
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball around Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...
NBA Suspends Phoenix Owner
Kyle Busch answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup...
Busch To Change Race Teams
Dallas Cowboys QB and Haughton native Dak Prescott undergoes surgery for hand injury
Cowboys Hope to Have Prescott Back Sooner