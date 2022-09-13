Traffic alert: West, Coolidge roads to be resurfaced in East Lansing

West and Coolidge roads will be closed to through traffic until October.
West and Coolidge roads will be closed to through traffic until October.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project in East Lansing will close stretches of West and Coolidge roads to through traffic.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, crews will begin work Thursday to resurface roadways and gutters on West and Coolidge roads. The road work on West Road will be between Coleman and Lake Lansing roads. The work on Coolidge Road will be from Coleman to State roads.

Vehicles will be detoured on Wood Street.

The roads will be closed to through traffic during construction.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

More information on the project can be found on the City of East Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

Latest News

FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Mr. Midnight, the new, official “Master of Scarymoanies” for Cedar Point's HalloWeekends.
Fan favorite HalloWeekends returns to Cedar Point for 25th year - see the sights and frights
Cedar Point celebrates 25 years of HalloWeekends, kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 15. Courtesy...
Cedar Point's HalloWeekends 2022
Michigan State Police is expanding its program to help teens and young adults figure out what...
MSP expanding program to educate youth interested in law enforcement