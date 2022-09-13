Traffic alert: West, Coolidge roads to be resurfaced in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project in East Lansing will close stretches of West and Coolidge roads to through traffic.

According to city officials, crews will begin work Thursday to resurface roadways and gutters on West and Coolidge roads. The road work on West Road will be between Coleman and Lake Lansing roads. The work on Coolidge Road will be from Coleman to State roads.

Vehicles will be detoured on Wood Street.

The roads will be closed to through traffic during construction.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

More information on the project can be found on the City of East Lansing’s official website here.

