Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large

Three people have were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are expected to survive.
By Claudia Sella and WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the stabbings of three people in Mason.

Police said it happened Monday afternoon at Sycamore Village, a mobile home park in Mason.

Neighbors said when they heard commotion and looked outside, they found police cruisers lining the road.

Mason Police Chief Mark Wriggelsworth said the suspect has left the area and police are actively searching for him.

Police said they do believe they know who the suspect is and they do not believe the incident was a random act.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458.

