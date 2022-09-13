Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason.

According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.

Police said they worked they worked alongside the Michigan State Police to arrest the suspect at about 10 a.m. in Clare County.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man from Shiawassee County, was taken to the Ingham County Jail on multiple felony charges, including home invasion and assault with intent to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458.

