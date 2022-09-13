Studio 10 Tidbit: Inspiration behind the Star Spangled Banner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 208 years ago, on September 13, Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry which later inspired him to write the Star Spangled Banner.

Get this, the tattered flag that flew at Fort McHenry has been on display for many years at the Smithsonian Institution.

That’s this week’s Studio 10.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.