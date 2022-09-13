Schools Rule: Northwest Schools’ canine companions

By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - School is back in session and so is News 10′s Schools Rule! series

Up first, we’re spotlighting a local district that’s working to put support dogs in all its schools. Northwest Schools in Jackson County is partnering with “Canines for Change” out of Grand Ledge in Eaton County.

The school board approved a plan to have eight total dogs, two per building.

“Canines for Change” is providing the dogs for the program. The district is paying $10,000 each for training.

First grade teacher Morgan Ledford told News 10 how big of a difference the support dogs can make for the kids.

“I had a student that was struggling and he wouldn’t walk down the hallway, he wouldn’t talk to anybody, he was just having a really rough day,” said Ledford. “I asked him, ‘Do you wanna walk Miggs to the gym?’ and he was immediately like, ‘Yup, I wanna go!’ So we grabbed Miggs’s leash and walked him to the gym and his day was much better.”

The dogs will be in training until they’re between 12 and 14 months old. That’s when they get tested before being placed in the schools.

Handlers will bring the dogs to school every day, where they’ll be able to help out however needed.

If there’s something going on in your district you would like us to spotlight on Schools Rule!, you can send an e-mail to Newstips@wilx.com.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

Latest News

FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Flock of 20 birds in Ingham County test positive for avian flu
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
Welcoming fall at Van Atta's
Say farewell to summer and hello to fall at Van Atta's