Say farewell to summer and hello to fall at Van Atta’s

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Van Atta’s is saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall.

The popular greenhouse now has rows and rows of mums plants perfect for the fall season.

Van Atta’s is also literally saying good bye to summer with an event. They are excited to announce that they are bringing back events here at Van Atta’s!

Their first event will be a “Farewell To Summer” sales weekend on September 17th & 18th, with lots of amazing deals. They are ecstatic to have friends from Foster Coffee Co. out from 10-2 each day to serve delicious coffee and other treats!

For more information: http://www.vanattas.com/?fbclid=IwAR1KdZwoDmWHRcDFrtSVgj19CK-FQNeWoEuO1BEBcDkSSn9X27htOquPmGo

