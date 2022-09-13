In My View: The football polls are silly

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The football polls are silly.

In the Associated Press pre season college poll Michigan State was 14th and Michigan was 8th. Now they are 11th and 4th respectively. Why? Neither has played a decent team so far this season.

If MSU beats Washington Saturday then to me that would be noteworthy. I would never move a team up in a poll if it didn’t beat a power five conference team that Saturday. Moving up can only happen in my view if teams win against decent competition.

