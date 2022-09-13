MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.

