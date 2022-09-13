MSP expanding program to educate youth interested in law enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police is expanding its program to help teens and young adults figure out what they want to do after graduating high school.

The state police’s youth explorer program is now reaching nine other MSP posts across the state.

“We want kids to know a public service career is possible and it’s pretty awesome,” said Sgt. Ashley Kierpaul with the Michigan State Police Recruiting and Selection Section. “What they think policing is can be much different than what they actually experience in our Explorer Program.”

The program was made to showcase how rewarding working in law enforcement can be, MSP said.

The MSP Explorer Program allows those between 14 and 21-years-old to experience what it’s like to be a police officer through training and mentoring by MSP troopers.

When they reach 18-years-old, there’s an opportunity for them to apply for a paid position as a cadet.

While the program does allow some flexibility, participants must maintain a 70 percent attendance rate. Classes are held at MSP posts once a week where participants learn more about law enforcement and scenario-based exercises like traffic stops.

To be accepted into the Explorer Program, applicants must:

Be 14-21 years old

Have good academic standing (2.5+ GPA)

Have no felony convictions

Have excellent moral character

Those interested can apply by clicking here. To see a full list of participating MSP posts, click here.

To learn more about the Explorer Program, contact Sgt. Ashley Kierpaul at 989-513-4050 or kierpaula@michigan.gov.

