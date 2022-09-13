Michigan State University Pres. Samuel Stanley to address Faculty Senate

Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Spartan Statue on MSU campus(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley will address the Faculty Senate during a meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting was called to get feedback on Stanley. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Stanley is the first speaker scheduled on the agenda.

Students said they’re frustrated by the confusion with what’s going on with the university’s administration. They’re hopeful school officials will give clear answers about what’s going on with Stanley and the Board of Trustees.

The meeting can be watched live in the video player above or on WILX News 10′s Facebook page here.

