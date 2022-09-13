Michigan chief justice leaving to lead arbitration group

The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court is leaving to become president of an international provider of dispute-resolution services
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack(State of Michigan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court is leaving to become president of an international provider of dispute-resolution services.

Bridget McCormack's hiring was announced Tuesday by the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution, a day after she said she would resign from the court later this year.

Kimberly Wiehl, leader of the group's governing board, said the organization was looking for someone who has “outstanding business acumen” and is committed to expanding access to resolving disputes outside court.

“At a time when so much is changing in the legal profession, the AAA-IDCR’s mission and vision are more important than ever,” McCormack said in a written statement.

She will become president and chief executive in February.

McCormack, 56, has been on the state Supreme Court for nearly 10 years, including four as chief justice.

Michigan Supreme Court chief justice leaving bench this year
