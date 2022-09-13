Meth, fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana seized from Metro Detroit drug trafficking ring

Michigan State Police seized a stolen guns, marijuana, methamphetamine, fentanyl and about $5,000 from a Macomb County drug trafficking organization.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - More than 10 pounds of drugs were reportedly seized from a Metro Detroit drug trafficking organization.

According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team seized a half kilogram of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of fentanyl and 10 pounds of marijuana.

Police said a stolen gun and more than $5,000 in cash was also seized.

It is the second high-profile drug bust in the area recently. More than $100,000 in “criminal assets” were seized from a drug ring earlier in the month.

