Meth, fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana seized from Metro Detroit drug trafficking ring
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - More than 10 pounds of drugs were reportedly seized from a Metro Detroit drug trafficking organization.
According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team seized a half kilogram of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of fentanyl and 10 pounds of marijuana.
Police said a stolen gun and more than $5,000 in cash was also seized.
It is the second high-profile drug bust in the area recently. More than $100,000 in “criminal assets” were seized from a drug ring earlier in the month.
Read next:
- Meridian Township Precinct changes voting location
- Mid-Michigan organization works to fix food insecurity through study
- ‘Brighter and safer’ - Michigan State University upgrades lights across campus
- Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.