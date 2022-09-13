Meth, fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana seized from Metro Detroit drug trafficking ring

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - More than 10 pounds of drugs were reportedly seized from a Metro Detroit drug trafficking organization.

According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team seized a half kilogram of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of fentanyl and 10 pounds of marijuana.

Police said a stolen gun and more than $5,000 in cash was also seized.

It is the second high-profile drug bust in the area recently. More than $100,000 in “criminal assets” were seized from a drug ring earlier in the month.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.