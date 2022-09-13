Meridian Township Precinct changes voting location

Faith Lutheran Church in Okemos is the new polling location for precinct nine in Meridian...
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Some voters in Meridian Township will be casting their ballots in a new polling location for the November election.

The township is moving precinct nine from the Church of the Nazarene on Hamilton Road to Faith Lutheran Church on Dobie Road.

Meridian Township Clerk Deborah Guthrie said the new location will have more room to park, which means less chance of traffic backing up onto the road.

Faith Lutheran Church also has more room inside, which should let voters get in-and-out quicker.

”If there are a large number of voters appearing at the same time, we’ll be able to have more voter booths setup so there will be less of a wait time,” said Guthrie.

Voters in precinct nine will be mailed a new voter information card with their updated polling location.

Faith Lutheran is already the polling location for precincts seven and eight, that will not change.

