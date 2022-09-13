Now Desk: Warmer days ahead, the latest headlines you may have missed

Apple iPhones with iOS 16.
Apple iPhones with iOS 16.(Source: Apple via MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when some warmer days will return after a chilly morning.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about the latest from Mason where police are searching for a suspect in a triple-stabbing, a new ER opens in Okemos, and some long-awaited updates come to iPhone. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2022:

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 93° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 93º 1952
  • Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

Dozens of Republicans show support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Grand Rapids
