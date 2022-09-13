Now Desk: Warmer days ahead, the latest headlines you may have missed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when some warmer days will return after a chilly morning.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about the latest from Mason where police are searching for a suspect in a triple-stabbing, a new ER opens in Okemos, and some long-awaited updates come to iPhone. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2022:

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873

Jackson Record High: 93º 1952

Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

