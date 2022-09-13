LIVE: Back to pleasant weather this week and NASA is aiming for an asteroid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford says pleasant weather will return following a chilly start. Monday served as an early appetizer to the upcoming fall season and today still has a bit of that flavor. Still, the main course is another nice helping of summer-like weather heading into the final eight days of the season.

Plus the headlines you may have missed, including heavy flooding in the Upper Midwest and NASA plans to shoot an asteroid with a satellite.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2022:

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873

Jackson Record High: 93º 1952

Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

