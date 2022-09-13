Former Michigan State University police captain sworn in as DeWitt Township police chief

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief.

Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, was sworn in Monday as DeWitt’s new chief of police by township supervisor Rick Galardi.

Merony worked with the MSU police for more than 26 years in a number of different roles, including K-9 supervisor, active violence trainer and more.

“I spent more than half of my life working at Michigan State University; the thing I will miss the most are the people,” Merony said. “The Spartan Nation is a family and I am going to miss it dearly. Go Green!”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.