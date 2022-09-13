Former Michigan State University police captain sworn in as DeWitt Township police chief

‘The Spartan Nation is a family and I am going to miss it dearly’
Matt Merony was sworn as DeWitt's new chief of police on Sept. 12, 2022.
Matt Merony was sworn as DeWitt's new chief of police on Sept. 12, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief.

Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, was sworn in Monday as DeWitt’s new chief of police by township supervisor Rick Galardi.

Merony worked with the MSU police for more than 26 years in a number of different roles, including K-9 supervisor, active violence trainer and more.

“I spent more than half of my life working at Michigan State University; the thing I will miss the most are the people,” Merony said. “The Spartan Nation is a family and I am going to miss it dearly. Go Green!”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

Latest News

Michigan State Police seized a stolen guns, marijuana, methamphetamine, fentanyl and about...
Meth, fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana seized from Metro Detroit drug trafficking ring
Michigan State University Police
‘Brighter and safer’ - Michigan State University upgrades lights across campus
‘Brighter and safer’ - Michigan State University upgrades lights across campus
‘Brighter and safer’ - Michigan State University upgrades lights across campus
Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Livestream: Michigan State University Pres. Samuel Stanley to address Faculty Senate